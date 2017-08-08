Project Aims to Prevent Fertilizer Adulteration and Secure Supply Chains to Global Farming Industry; Company Anticipates Initial Shipments to Begin in Early 2018

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. ("Applied DNA", "the Company", NASDAQ:APDN) announced the introduction of its molecular tag to the fertilizer industry in co-operation with Rosier S.A., a mineral fertilizer manufacturer based in Moustier, Belgium. Rosier sells high quality mineral fertilizers globally, and in Europe, through its exclusive distributor, Borealis LAT.

In September 2016, Applied DNA and Rosier launched a pilot to DNA-tag fertilizer pellets in order to detect the dilution of genuine fertilizer with sub-standard material within a given batch, and to be able to trace the batch to its original manufacturing location. Since the initiation of this study, the Company, in partnership with Rosier, has effectively marked fertilizer pellets and has successfully authenticated and detected the dilution of fertilizer with unmarked material in a variety of laboratory and in-field tests over a nine-month period.

A marked shipment of fertilizer has travelled through the supply chain in West Africa and pellets have been analyzed in the field utilizing Applied DNA's in-field DNA detection technology (SigNify IF) to provide definitive real-time authentication of the SigNature DNA marks, ensuring that the fertilizer had not been adulterated with unmarked material. The pellets tested were proven to be genuine and demonstration of the technology gained further support for the use of molecular taggants to combat counterfeiting and to aid the many countries that are affected by adulterated fertilizer.

Adulterated fertilizer is recognized as a global problem. The Vietnam Fertilizer Association estimates that substandard fertilizer costs the country's economy $2 billion dollars a year. In addition, 1,000 metric tons are seized annually for quality violations (1). In Uganda, a blind test revealed that urea on sale to farmers contained 33 percent less nitrogen than advertised (2) and in Tanzania, an estimated 40 percent of fertilizers are believed to be fakes (3).

Tony Benson, managing director of Applied DNA Europe, stated: "Adulterated fertilizers have become a global supply chain problem of such impact, that bankers will no longer finance fertilizer purchases for some farmers. Without these necessary funds, farmers cannot purchase fertilizer, leading to poor or failing crop yields, and financial disaster for the farmer. Regional banks expressed a willingness to finance DNA-tagged fertilizers in the future, and praised our in-country demonstrations of the power of molecular tags to protect fertilizer supply chains against dilution."

Without appropriate restoration of the organic and mineral content of depleted soils, farmers often clear new land, contributing to the global deforestation problem. By improving the quality of arable land, farmers can turn less to deforestation, which represents as much as 30% of global greenhouse emissions. Africa, with a huge agricultural potential, uses less than 15 kgs of fertilizer per hectare, only a tenth of the global average. As a result, 75 percent of African soils are degraded, costing the continent $4 billion per year (4). FAO (Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations) forecasts the global fertilizer demand to be 199 million metric tons in 2019 (5).

Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA, stated: "The total addressable market for our platform in fertilizer is substantial, but well within our scalable capacity for global commercial ecosystems. Our manufacturing partner, Rosier, is well established, committed and familiar with the markets that will first pull our platform through fertilizer supply chains. We expect to identify initial customers and begin shipments of fertilizer with molecular tags in early 2018. We believe this is one of the most significant steps the global economy can take toward sustainable agronomy. Farming land where nutrient supplementation is in equilibrium with depletion by farming, will help to prevent deforestation."

Willy Raymaekers, President and CEO of Rosier, stated: "We are very satisfied with the initial results of our co-operation with Applied DNA and are currently defining the next steps for further broadening the implementation of this innovative concept."

