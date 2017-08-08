

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - British insurer Standard Life plc (SL.L) Friday reported that its first-half profit attributable to equity holders rose 29 percent to 292 million pounds from 226 million pounds in the same period last year. Earnings per share were 14.8 pence, up from last year's 11.4 pence.



Operating profit before tax from continuing operations was 362 million pounds, up 6 percent from 341 million pounds in the same period last year. Operating earnings per share rose to 16.4 pence from 13.5 pence a year ago.



Total revenue for the first half declined to 7.40 billion pounds from last year's 7.70 billion pounds.



The company's board has proposed an interim dividend of 7.00 pence per share, an increase of 8.2 percent from the year-ago period.



Standard Life noted that its proposed merger with Aberdeen Asset Management PLC is expected to be effective on 14 August 2017.



Keith Skeoch, Chief Executive of Standard Life, said, 'The combined leadership team of Standard Life and Aberdeen has been working well together to ensure 'Day 1' readiness. We are well placed to continue to meet changing client and customer needs globally, and to generate growing and sustainable returns for our shareholders.'



Looking ahead, Standard Life noted that the slowdown in gross inflows it saw in the first half of the year is expected to ease as the company progresses with the merger integration. The company also expects to benefit from strong demand for its retail platforms and improving investment performance.



