02.00.0 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: RCB (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) After announcing a one-off charge of EUR 33 mn to hit 2Q 17 results (scheduled for August 23) last Thursday evening we reiterate our HOLD recommendation for UNIQA shares setting a new target price of EUR 8.70 (EUR 7.60 previously) only slightly higher than the current share price of EUR 8.40. At the same occasion UNIQA also guided 2Q 17 net profit and PBT indicating an operational development in 2Q 17 that looks satisfying, also in light of rather favourable weather conditions, in our view. UNIQA has to take a EUR 33 mn...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...