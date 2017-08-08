

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork plc (ROR.L) reported that its profit before tax for first-half of 2017 rose to 48.83 million pounds from 38.33 million pounds in the previous year.



Profit for the period was 37.32 million pounds or 4.3 pence per share up from 28.19 million pounds or 3.2 pence per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share rose to 4.4 pence from 4.2 pence in the previous year.



Martin Lamb, Executive Chairman, said, 'As in prior years we anticipate a second half weighting and consequently expect margins to be ahead of those in the first half. Overall we anticipate that full year margins will be similar to the prior year. Based on our project visibility, current order book and its anticipated conversion to revenue, management expectations for the full year remain unchanged.'



Group order intake in the first half increased 19.6%, benefiting from favourable exchange rates and the contribution from acquisitions. Currency contributed 12.1%, with the contribution from acquisitions being 2.7%. On an organic constant currency (OCC) basis, order intake increased by 4.8%. OCC order intake increased across each division. The order book at 30 June 2017 was £212.8m, 17.8% (16.5% OCC) higher than at 31 December 2016, giving good visibility into the second half.



Revenue grew to 299.75 million pounds from 263.91 million pounds in the prior year.



Revenue increased by 13.6%, with currency contributing 11.5% and the contribution from acquisitions being 2.1%. On an OCC basis, revenue was flat, reflecting the traditional lag in order activity flowing through to revenue.



The Board has decided to increase the interim dividend by 5.1% to 2.05 pence, reflecting confidence in progress for the full year. The interim dividend of 2.05 pence per ordinary share will be paid on 22 September 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 25 August 2017.



Separately, Rotork said that Peter Dilnot will be appointed a non-executive director of Rotork with effect from 1 September 2017. He will be a member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees of the Board.



Peter is the Chief Executive Officer of the international waste-to-product company Renewi plc created earlier this year by the merger of Shanks Group plc and Van Gansewinkel Groep B.V., having held the position of CEO of Shanks Group plc since February 2012.



