

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG Plc (SHI.L), a distributor of specialist building products, reported Tuesday that its first-half loss before tax was 10.7 million pounds, compared to profit before tax of 38.4 million pounds in the same period last year. Loss per share for the period was 2.7 pence, compared to earnings per share of 4.8 pence last year.



Underlying profit before tax was 38.3 million pounds, down from 47.9 million pounds a year ago. Underlying basic earnings per share were 4.7 pence, compared to 6.1 pence last year.



Revenue for the half-year period increased 4.7 percent to 1.44 billion pounds from 1.38 billion pounds last year.



Like for-like sales rose 2.8 percent, with Mainland Europe sales growing 4.3 percent, and UK & Ireland sales up 1.3 percent.



Further, SIG declared an interim dividend for 2017 of 1.25 pence per ordinary share, down from 1.83 pence last year.



Looking ahead, the company said its outlook is unchanged from that sated in its July post-close trading update. The company's board continues to expect the business to show a stronger second half this year, with expectations for the full year unchanged.



