Global native advertising platform, Taboola, chooses leading IP geolocation technology provider to increase accuracy of its geolocation services worldwide and provide more granular geographic targeting options for its customers

Digital Element, the leading IP intelligence provider, has today announced that global content discovery platform, Taboola, has chosen its NetAcuity Pulse technology to help identify users' IP, worldwide.

Taboola is the world's leading discovery platform, serving 360 billion recommendations to over one billion unique visitors each month. With the web offering a seemingly infinite amount of information, the platform delivers users relevant and interesting material they want to engage with, even if they have not yet thought to search for it. Leading publishers, marketers, and agencies including NBC, USA Today, and Fox Sports utilise Taboola's predictive technology to increase user engagement, monetise traffic, and distribute content to global audiences.

By using Digital Element's NetAcuity Pulse technology, Taboola will be able to identify each consumer's location, connection speed, and connection type without the user becoming personally identifiable. Wifi connection type data is particularly valuable when promoting mobile app downloads, as users are more likely to download mobile apps when wifi is available.

"We're excited to partner with Digital Element's NetAcuity, bringing better and more precise ways to recognise users' IP as we're constantly looking to improve our mobile services," said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder of Taboola.

Digital Element's NetAcuity Pulse™ uses a network of IP location information derived from mobile devices, billions of on-device-location transactions, and internet routing infrastructure. This more precise yet privacy-sensitive global online targeting method is based on where a user is located and connected at a specific point in time, regardless of device. Information can include whether or not the connection is being made through a wifi network, the user's point-in-time geographic location, and whether a home or business hotspot is in use. The benefits of using wifi targeting include increased revenues, better return on investment, stronger brand loyalty, and improved consumer engagement.

"By integrating our IP geolocation data into their platform, Taboola is able to include an accurate IP signal into its algorithms and improve its services," said Elena Vega, Southern Europe Business Development Director at Digital Element. "We are delighted that, as a global leader in its field, Taboola has chosen to utilise our IP intelligence solutions."

Taboola joins Digital Element's portfolio of high-profile clients, which includes: Ströer Group, Microsoft, Adform, Webtrends, Crimtan, Weborama, Rubicon Project, MediaMath, Infectious Media, Cxense, Lotame, Krux and AOL's ADTECH.

About Digital Element

Since 1999, Digital Element has been providing global geolocation solutions that bring anytime, anywhere relevance and context to online initiatives from desktops to mobile devices. The company's patented technology has been certified and accredited to deliver real-time access to accurate and reliable location intelligence without invading internet users' privacy. For more than a decade, many of the world's largest websites, brands, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile publishers have trusted Digital Element's technology to target advertising, localise content, enhance analytics, and manage content rights as well as detect and prevent fraud.

Visit www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world. Headquartered in Atlanta and London, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy Inc.

About Taboola

Taboola is the world's leading content discovery platform, serving 360 billion recommendations to over one billion unique visitors each month on the web's most innovative publisher sites, including NBC, USA Today, The Weather Channel, Tribune and Fox Sports. The platform has a team of over 450 staff with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tel Aviv, New Delhi, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Bangkok.

