Metal Casino Offers Players a Harder Rush

LONDON, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Created by Metal fans for Metal fans, MetalCasino.com offers tickets and merch as well as great cash prizes

Calling all hardcore metal-heads, head-bangers, moshers, guitar shredders and crowd-surfers, it's time to make the sign of the goat for MetalCasino.com, the world's first online casino that rocks. Hard.

UK Licensed MetalCasino.com promises its players a harder rush. It's not just about offering the very latest in kickass casino gaming, it's also about bringing fans closer to the music they love and closer to the bands too. Metal Casino also stands by its core brand values of being True, Relevant and Dedicated to their customers.

"We love metal so why not create a casino that celebrates it? And that feeling!" said Clas Dahlén, CMO at Metal Casino. "This is personal for us and we hope it resonates with all the other heads out there. It's about going All in for the Fans. But it's gotta be about that feeling you get - the feeling that comes from listening to kick ass music."

Metal Casino has partnered with some of the biggest names in the genre to bring its players exclusive tickets to gigs, backstage meet-and-greets with artists and tons of awesome merchandise.

To celebrate its launch, Metal Casino is giving away an Epiphone Les Paul guitar, signed by In Flames guitarist Björn Gelotte!

Players can get their hands on an array of merchandise through the site's loyalty program, The World Tour, which allows them to acquire MetCoins, the casino's very own soft currency. MetCoins which can be exchanged for concert tickets and other prizes in the "Merch Room".

But Metal Casino is more than just a casino, it aims to become a platform for a global community of metal-heads and casino lovers to share their passion.

The casino, set for an international launch in the UK, Germany, Sweden, Norway and Finland has been created by a group of Metal devotees that include former execs at RoadrunnerRecords, Universal Music, Apple, Spotify and Mr Green and offers rockin' games from leading game developers such as NetEnt with their Motörhead and Guns & Roses games.

"Does the world need another online casino?" Clas Dahlén adds, "Hell yeah it does, if it rocks."

For information contact:

Clas Dahlén, Chief Marketing Officer

E: clas.dahlen@metalcasino.com