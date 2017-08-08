Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, August 7
08 August 2017
intu properties plc ("intu" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
intu announces that it has been notified of the below transactions in the Company's ordinary shares of 50 pence each, undertaken by Persons Closely Associated with John Whittaker, Deputy Chairman and a non-executive director of the Company.
Following these transactions, the beneficial shareholding of John Whittaker is 368,635,097 ordinary shares representing 27.2047% of the ordinary shares in issue.
Susan Marsden
Group Company Secretary
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Mug Shot 1 Limited
Castlewood Holdings 1 Limited
DPP Limited
|b)
|Position/status
|This notification concerns a PCA with John Whittaker (Deputy Chairman)
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu Properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Market acquisitions of ordinary shares of 50p by persons noted in Box 1(a) above.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
6,000
£2.556
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2017-08-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)