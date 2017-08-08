Ciklopea Ranked Among Top 20 Southern Europe's Largest Language Services Providers

ZAGREB, Croatia, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Independent market research firm Common Sense Advisory recognizes Ciklopea as a leader in $43.08 billion global translation and localisation, and interpreting services industry.

Ciklopea announced its official ranking as one of the largest language services providers (LSPs) in the global language industry. Issued July 2017 by CSA Research, the report "The Language Services Market: 2017"ranked Ciklopea as a top-grossing LSP in the US$43.08 billion global market for outsourced language services and technology. Ciklopea was named as the 17th largest LSP in Southern Europe.

CSA surveyed providers from every continent to collect actual reported revenue for 2015, 2016, and expected revenue for 2017. CSA Research, which has published market size estimates and global rankings for the past 13 years, found that the demand for language solutions continues and is growing at an annual rate of 6.97%, increasing over last year's rate of 5.52%.

Comments the Chief Strategy Officer of Ciklopea, Mladen Stojak,

"Our ranking among the largest LSPs in Southern Europe-the region stretching from Portugalto Turkey-is the result of years of quality work and smart investing in people, technology and processes. There will be more good news from Ciklopea in the near future."

CSA predicts the language services industry will continue to grow and that the market will increase to US$47.46 billion by 2021. Factors driving this demand include mobile, wearables, and the internet of things (IOT); on-demand offerings to support live chat and other short-shelf content bits; and legislation.

"The sheer number of countries, people, and languages-many of them in markets experiencing tremendous economic growth-assures that demand for language services will only increase over time. As our research conclusively demonstrates, people are much more likely to purchase products in their own language. In addition, localization reduces customer care costs and increases brand loyalty,"explains Don DePalma, CSA Research's founder and Chief Strategy Officer.

About Ciklopea

Ciklopea is an industry-focused provider of linguistic solutions enabling companies to reach, engage and support global clients. Our linguistic products have been developed to accommodate the requirements, dynamics and prospects of the life sciences, IT & software and technology and manufacturing industries.

About Common Sense Advisory

Common Sense Advisory is an independent market research company specializing in translation, localisation, interpreting, globalization, and internationalisation analysis and consulting.http://www.commonsenseadvisory.com/ @CSA_Research

