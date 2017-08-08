

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Home builder Bellway Plc. (BWY.L) Tuesday said it expects fiscal 2017 housing revenue to increase by over 13% to 2.5 billion pounds from last year's 2.20 billion pounds. The operating margin is expected to rise to slightly in excess of 22%, compared to last year's 22%.



In its trading update for the year ended July 31, the company said it generated further volume growth with a 10.6% increase in the number of housing completions to 9,644 from 8,721 a year ago.



The average selling price of homes sold rose 2.9% to 260,000 pounds from 252,793 pounds last year.



The improved results reflected robust consumer demand for new homes, supported by the ongoing availability of cost effective mortgage finance and the continued provision of Help to Buy.



The company is scheduled to release its preliminary results for the year on October 17.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX