

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP plc (IAPLF.PK, IAPLY.PK, IAP.L) reported profit before tax of 71 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2017 compared to 86 million pounds, pro forma, or 35 million pounds reported, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 10.3 pence compared to 12.1 pence pro forma, or 11.9 pence reported, last year. Underlying operating profit was 144 million pounds, an increase of 23% over pro forma first-half 2016. Underlying basic earnings per share was 18.3 pence, up 2.2 pence from prior year on a pro forma basis, and 2.7 pence lower than reported.



First-half revenue was 925 million pounds compared to 828 million pounds, prior year. Total revenue was 3% higher than pro forma prior year at constant exchange rates, and 12% higher at actual exchange rates.



The Group said a 5.6 pence per share interim dividend will be paid on 10 November 2017 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 13 October 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX