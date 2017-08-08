OTA Insight to Provide Innovative Rate Intelligence Tools for Best Western® Hotels & Resorts

LONDON, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has selected OTA Insight to provide its industry-leading revenue maximisation tools to its global business.

OTA Insight's innovative rate intelligence platform will help drive Best Western®'s revenue strategy by supplying real-time dashboard and benchmarking tools to increase profitability. Best Western will benefit from OTA Insight's state-of-the-art rate parity and online visibility tools. The solution will enable Best Western to monitor locally targeted online travel agency promotions and help ensure the best rate is always available on Best Western's direct hotel website.

As part of the partnership, Best Western will also have access to OTA Insight's latest development, a ground-breaking new parity dashboard within the platform that will allow global chains to streamline and effectively manage pricing across all channels and properties from a head office level. The dashboard will help Best Western monitor rate parity and, in turn, work with individual properties to alleviate any pricing challenges.

OTA Insight's intuitive rate parity and online visibility tools will be used to monitor Best Western's portfolio of hotels around the world, including global brands: Best Western, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, VÄ«b®, GLÅ®, BW Premier Collection® and Executive Residency by Best Western®.

"We're looking forward to introducing our rate management tools to another globally recognised hotel group," said OTA Insight CEO and Founder Adriaan Coppens. "I am thrilled to be collaborating with Best Western to help deliver more profitable revenue strategies thanks to the support of our technology. Best Western Hotels & Resorts will benefit from our clever rate parity tool and brand new parity dashboard to monitor live pricing, solve rate issues and execute pricing strategies accordingly."

"Following an extensive search for a partner who could meet our needs, we determined that OTA Insight would provide us with a dynamic market-leading data analytics solution," said Best Western Hotels & Resorts Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Ron Pohl. "The platform allows us to monitor data in real-time to stay ahead of competitors in this complex and fast-paced online distribution space. We're very excited about the potential of this partnership with OTA Insight as we strive to optimize distribution and deliver higher RevPAR to our hotels."

OTA Insight provides accommodation revenue management tools including an innovative cloud-based revenue maximisation solution for hotels, resorts, apartments, hostels and accommodation businesses across the globe. The company's industry-leading tools are built on the latest business intelligence and data technologies. The dashboard and reporting function ensures that accommodation businesses can maximise occupancy and are always competitively priced.

