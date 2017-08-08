The plan will affect 66 employees of the division for photovoltaic systems and energy saving.

Italian solar and renewable energy developer Ternienergia Spa, a subsdiary of the group Italeaf, has announced a plan to reduce workforce at its headquarters in Nera Montoro, Terni, central Italy.

The company said that the plan will affect 66 employees of the division for photovoltaic systems and energy saving, all currently operating at the Nera Montoro industrial site.

Ternienergia said the move was to the high fixed costs of the site and to both commercial and logistic problems, ...

