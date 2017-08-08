Espoo, Finland, 2017-08-08 09:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRV GROUP PLC PRESS RELEASE 8 AUGUST 2017 AT 10.30



Itäväylä and Hermannin rantatie to return to their former routes at Kalasatama



The Itäväylä highway, which has been temporarily rerouted due to construction work on the Kalasatama Centre, namely REDI, will be restored in stages to its former route from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, 9 August 2017. Hermannin rantatie will also be opened to traffic from 1 September 2017.



Vehicle traffic will return to the straightened Itäväylä in the following stages:



1. From 9 p.m. on 9 August 2017, vehicle traffic travelling from the east towards the city centre will return to the straightened Itäväylä. Vehicle traffic travelling from the east towards Pasila will continue, at this stage, to follow the detour on the south side of the REDI construction site. Vehicle traffic travelling from the city centre and Pasila towards the east will also continue to follow the detour. 2. From 9 p.m. on 16 August 2017, vehicle traffic travelling from the east towards Pasila will be transferred to the straightened Itäväylä. Vehicle traffic travelling from the city centre and Pasila towards the east will continue, at this stage, to follow the detour on the south side of the REDI construction site. 3. From 9 p.m. on 1 September 2017, vehicle traffic travelling from the city centre and Pasila towards the east will return to the straightened Itäväylä, and Hermannin rantatie will be opened to traffic.



The cycling and pedestrian routes running from the Kulosaari bridge to southern and northern parts of Kalasatama will remain as now until spring 2018. Changes may be made to cycling and pedestrian routes due to intense construction activity at Kalasatama.



The Itäväylä highway will run in a covered space at the REDI construction site in Kalasatama. During the autumn, traffic may be stopped at the site now and then to due construction work, but the interruptions will be short.



Maps showing the traffic arrangements can be found on the SRV website, at the address: https://www.srv.fi/tyomaa/redi/liikkuminen



REDI, implemented by SRV at Kalasatama, Helsinki, will comprise the inner city's largest shopping and experience centre as well as eight tower buildings. Below the centre will be a 2,000-space parking facility, usable by both the towers' residents and the shopping centre's customers. Construction work at REDI, Finland's largest urban construction project, was launched in spring 2015 and is expected to continue until 2023. The shopping centre will open as a complete unit in autumn 2018. www.redi.fi



For further information, please contact: Heli Pulkkinen, Communications Specialist, REDI by SRV, tel. +358 50 411 0787, heli.pulkkinen@srv.fi



