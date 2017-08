PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French trade deficit widened in June, data from the customs office showed Tuesday.



The trade shortfall increased to EUR 4.66 billion from EUR 4.43 billion in May. The deficit was forecast to widen to EUR 5.05 billion.



In the corresponding period of 2016, the trade deficit was EUR 3.42 billion.



Exports decreased 2.8 percent on month after rising 5 percent in May. At the same time, imports fell 2 percent offsetting prior month's 2 percent increase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX