

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Mail and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported Tuesday higher profit in its second quarter with good growth in revenues. Looking ahead, the company said that its good results so far this year shows that it is right on track to achieve EBIT targets for full-year 2017.



Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group, said, 'We are very satisfied with both the second quarter and the entire first half of the year. Our company is growing in all areas and steadily increasing earnings. ..We also remain optimistic about the coming years. All of our divisions, thanks to their focus on fast-growing markets such as global e-commerce, are optimally positioned for long-term growth.'



For the second quarter, consolidated net profit after non-controlling interests increased 11.3 percent to 602 million euros from prior year's 541 million euros. Basic earnings per share grew to 0.50 euro from 0.45 euro in 2016.



Operating profit climbed 11.8 percent from last year to 841 million euros. Operating margin improved to 5.7 percent from 5.3 percent last year.



Group revenue increased 4.4 percent to 14.81 billion euros in the second quarter from last year's 14.19 billion euros. 5 percent organic revenue increase



The international parcel and eCommerce business and the global Express business mainly attributed to the growth, the company said.



Post - eCommerce - Parcel division's revenue for the quarter grew 4.8 percent from last year to 4.27 billion euros. Post revenue fell 1.8 percent, while eCommerce - Parcel revenues climbed 13.6 percent.



In the Express division, revenues increased 6.9 percent with growth in all regions.



Global Forwarding, Freight division revenues grew 5.5 percent, despite a 1.4 percent drop in Freight revenues.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company continues to forecast an increase in EBIT to around 3.75 billion euros.



Deutsche Post also maintained its forecast of an average increase in operating profit of more than 8 percent annually (CAGR) during the period from 2013 to 2020.



In Germany, Deutsche Post shares were trading at 34.72 euros, up 1.35 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX