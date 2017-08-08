Nanchang, the City of Heroes, Shining in the World

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, a promotional video of Nanchang, China, cantered on the theme of 'the City of Heroes' has been broadcast on big digital screens on both Times Square in New York and Ginza Square in Tokyo, which have showcased glorious landscape of Nanchang as well as positive spirit of Nanchangers.

This overseas promo video covers the culture, history and natural scenery of Nanchang, establishing an image of 'the city of heroes' from different perspectives in chronological order, comprehensively and convincingly. Visually and emotionally, this video is believed to be an authentic 'international' publicity catering to foreigners. As a supplement, huge Chinese-style posters characterized with Nanchang elements such as Tengwang Pavilion (one of the well-known landmarks of Nanchang) are also posted outdoors, which functions as an intermediary for the world to get closer to Nanchang.

Wang Bo, one of the 'Four Literary Eminences in Early Tang Dynasty', described Nanchang as a land "richly endowed with nature resources and glorified by outstanding talents". Generation after generation, giant figures have been nurtured by this famous ancient city. On 1 August 1927, Nanchang Uprising led by the Communist Party of China broke out in Nanchang, announcing the birth of a new type of army which truly fought for Chinese people. Since then, this courageous and pioneering spirit has been rooted deeply in Nanchangers' heart, encouraging them to do their bit to contribute to the development of Nanchang. On the 90th anniversary of Nanchang Uprising, Nanchang Municipal Committee for Tourism Development took the opportunity to launch this overseas campaign to exhibit Nanchang's cultural 'soft power' and carry forward martyrs' heroic spirit.

"Promoting Nanchang overseas to attract global focus is one of the official events hosted by Publicity Department of the CPC Nanchang Municipal Committee and Nanchang Municipal Committee for Tourism Development, in commemoration of the 90th anniversary of Nanchang Uprising and the founding of people's army." The director of Nanchang Municipal Committee for Tourism Development said. "Apart from outdoors posters and promotional videos, we will also make a series of videos called 'Nanchang in foreigners' eyes', which will be posted on various online media home and abroad, such as YouTube, Facebook and Toutiao.com. We wish to transfer overseas sensational impact back to home country, creating a second transmission flow effect. In all, this campaign is estimated to cover about 25 million people and 100 million Internet users." He added.

To celebrate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, various forms of activities are organized throughout China recently. President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech after PLA's 90th birthday military parade, which greatly inspired all Chinese. Therefore, as the place where PLA was established, Nanchang has aroused the attention from both the press and Internet users at home and abroad, which are further reinforced by current overseas promo campaign.

The director admitted that they also aimed to attract as many potential tourists as possible, thereby building on the international brand awareness for Nanchang as a tourist attraction. In late September, the International Military Music Festival is worth looking forward to be held in Nanchang, during which, subsequent promos will continue to be released in several cosmopolitan cities to immerse the whole world into a shared solemn atmosphere in memory of revolutionary martyrs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/543055/NANCHANG_Travel.jpg