Major New CRM Release From Really Simple Systems

PETERSFIELD, England, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Award-winning CRM vendor, Really Simple Systems, has launched a major new release of its popular cloud-based CRM. The new 'Version 5' is a total re-write of the CRM, delivering a dramatic step forward in CRM usability, targeting the SMB market.

Responding to customer feedback, Really Simple Systems has developed this new release to build upon their reputation for ease of use and customer support. The CRM Version 5 includes new intuitive features such as 'drag and drop' customisation, a global search bar, easy data move and merge options, and pull-out support drawers on each page.

Really Simple Systems CEO, John Paterson, comments "Unlike some CRM vendors, we haven't created a cut down version of something more complex. Really Simple Systems is directly addressing the needs of small businesses with a CRM that's quick and easy to use, yet has all the sales and marketing functionality needed."

The new CRM Version 5 is a complete re-write from the ground up, that moves the system away from Microsoft to open source technology. With a clean, user-friendly interface, the new version reinforces the company's philosophy of 'taking complex applications and making them simple to use, and affordable'. Paterson continues "our CRM Version 5 offers features and functionality you might expect from a much larger vendor at a price you would not."

Despite the new development, Really Simple Systems is keen to stress that its differential is still in its customer service. "We have also put a lot of effort into developing our support tools alongside the CRM" added Marketing Manager, Helen Armour. "We have new self-help tools within the product with links directly to our Customer Support Hub. Importantly, the information has been written by our Sales and Marketing team so it's easy to follow and understand."

The Really Simple Systems CRM Version 5 is now available to new and current customers. A 14-day free trial is available and prices start at US$15 / UK£10 per user per month. A free version of the CRM is also available.

Notes

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems provides cloud-based CRM systems for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B. Based in the UK, the company's philosophy is based on taking complex applications then making them easy and affordable.

With over 18,000 customers Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of Cloud CRM systems. Customers range from single users to 100 user systems and include the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts and IBM, as well as thousands of small and medium sized companies.

Based in the UK, Really Simple Systems is regulated by the UK Data Protection Act and is compliant with EC Data Protection Directives and the US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

