Marketing Firm Delta Point's CEO is Top for North American Pharmaceutical Industry Say Business Worldwide Magazine

Winner of Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) CEO for the Pharmaceutical Industry: North America 2017 is Delta Point Inc's Jerry Acuff.

The sales and marketing consultant has worked in the promotions industry for more than 30 years, collecting numerous awards along the way. He has appeared in countless top-selling business publications and is himself the author of three published books on Sales and Marketing.

Despite his success to date, Acuff remains delighted with the latest BWM accolade: "North America is a pretty big place and it's definitely not every day you're given the title of best marketer for it," he said, "so obviously I'm delighted to be picking up this award, especially since it's from a global perspective."

Unlike the majority of marketing firms in the western world, Acuff refuses to see a division between marketing and sales. Instead, his team at Delta Points seeks to unify it.

"Often companies are confused about the role of marketing, assuming a direct relationship to sales," he says. "But the purpose of marketing is to generate leads, which a good sales team can take advantage of. Marketing also gives you critical data on your customers to feedback into the product and sales process."

He adds: "When, in a collaborative way, marketing shares responsibility for sales execution and sales shares responsibility for 'owning' the brand strategy, great things can - and do - happen."

Specializing in the biopharmaceutical field, Delta Point has helped more than 100 brands excel in the marketplace with their products. These, in turn, help individuals with conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and multiple sclerosis.

Acuff started his company 15 years ago when he was asked to help a major pharmaceutical brand grow their sales. Three years later that same company had made more than one billion dollars in sales. He's worked with a number of leading companies in the industry, creating the sales messaging for four hugely well-received launches. To date Delta Point has helped promote more than 125 products within 35 therapeutic areas.

Despite his own high-profile within the biopharmaceutical industry Acuff insists it is his talented team which has helped push the company forward. Many are former clients keen to understand his phenomenally successful marketing know-how.

He is a CEO who demands excellence from his staff and which in turn creates a more fulfilling role for them, he says. He also believes in a culture of lifelong learning. And finally, Acuff's successful marketing philosophy is to get clients 'to think like their customers' and, at the same time, strategically network in 'a meaningful way.'

