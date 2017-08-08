FlowForma Named in Vendor Landscape for Low-Code Development Platforms

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FlowForma was among a select number of companies that an Independent Research Firm have referenced in a report for Application Development & Delivery Professionals, Vendor Landscape: A Fork In The Road For Low-Code Development Platforms.

FlowForma has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award-winning BPM products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar Microsoft® SharePoint® platform, without any coding.

In the Vendor Landscape report [1], FlowForma is cited by Forrester Research, Inc. as one of two vendors that "seek to empower business experts to create workflow applications."

We recommend that you read this research for a map of the vendor landscape to chart your firm's low-code journey.

Key takeaways from the report include:

Low-Code Platforms Spreading Fast: Customer interest in low-code development platforms runs high, reflected in high double-digit growth for the leading vendors as well as many smaller providers. Forrester estimates aggregate 2017 revenues of $3.8 billion.

Market Segmentation Reshuffles:

Two new segments have emerged. Low-code platforms for AD&D target pro development groups with rich tooling and promises of high scale. Low-code platforms for business developers target non-traditional developers with simple tooling and more modest scale.

Key Challenge: Deliver AI Innovations

The low-code vendors targeting enterprise AD&D established their positions based on strength in development of web applications. As customers rely on low-code for more use cases, these vendors must add new technologies to their platforms, with machine learning, bots, and streaming data at the top of the priority list.

Throughout the report, Forrester discusses which vendor fits into which category and has indicated FlowForma BPM is a low-code platform for business developers, who prefer a "no-code" message. FlowForma is cited as one of two vendors with a BPM tool that seeks to empower business experts:

"[Another vendor] and FlowForma BPM both seek to empower business experts to create workflow applications." [1]

"We are proud to be recognized by Forrester as, in our opinion, an innovative no-code BPM vendor competing within the low-code development platforms markets. We think being positioned in this market report by Forrester is testament to the no-code quality of our product and the benefits business users have gained through its quick implementation," said Neil Young, CEO at FlowForma.

"The quality and thoroughness of Forrester's research is widely respected and we are therefore especially pleased to be recognized in the low-code space globally," Neil adds.

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) tools for Microsoft Office 365® has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning BPM products that empower users to get work done, smarter and faster, on the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Microsoft Partner, with over 100,000 users across Europe, South Africa and North America. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

For further information, visit http://www.flowforma.com.