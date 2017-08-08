Relationship Marketing Solutions Firm Concep Strengthens Global Position With New Commercial Offering for Microsoft Dynamics 365

LONDON, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

B2B Relationship marketing technology firm Concep is consolidating its 15-year experience providing CRM-integrated relationship marketing software to legal, financial and professional services firms by launching a new commercial offering. Aimed at firms who rely on high-value relationships to do business, the new offering is designed to be easily accessible, scalable and cost effective.

Concep offers a comprehensive marketing solution for teams who want to send, track and measure personalised email campaigns. Users benefit from a 360° view of a contact's activities eliminating any marketing and sales silos. Another advantage is the engagement scoring that highlights the strength of client relationships. Concep's other options take full advantage of Microsoft's intelligent cloud, displaying insights pulled in from different data sources. This gives marketing and business development teams the business intelligence to identify new opportunities and know where their most profitable relationships are.

Concep will continue to offer its clients a fully serviced, configurable toolkit for all their Dynamics 365 relationship marketing requirements including a dedicated account manager, yearly health checks to ensure firms are getting the most out of their relationship marketing system, as well as best practice and knowledge sharing.

The offering supports the growth and needs of global legal, financial and professional services firms where marketing is decentralised, while enabling brand owners to protect the brand.

Freddie Hustler, Concep Global Head of Sales says:

With offices and a 250-strong client base in Australia, North America and Europe, we are in an excellent position to support a growing network of global integration partners like Barhead, Thomson Reuters Elite, Hitachi Solutions and 360 Vertical Solutions. We have worked hard to understand our mutual clients' needs, adding real value to their businesses. This new offering builds on our expertise to offer firms a 'plug and go' solution for marketing that is cost-effective and grows with their business.

Mauricio Alves, Global Head of Product Marketing says:

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, we have had a relationship with Microsoft since 2012 and have worked closely with them to develop a Dynamics 365 integration that is seamless, easy-to-use and simple to access. We have added a sophisticated layer of functionality to Dynamics 365 creating a powerful relationship marketing tool that helps firms identify new opportunities, build stronger connections with clients and gain efficiencies.

For more information, visit http://www.Marketing4Dynamics.com

Freddie Hustler, Head of Global Sales, Concep

