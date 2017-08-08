Betsson's operational subsidiary has now launched its new mobile sportsbook on its brands Betsson, Betsafe and Nordicbet. The main improvements are ease of use, better user interface and speed. The new mobile sportsbook is built on the proprietary front-end technology framework OBG.



Betsson's subsidiary has made a number of improvements to its sportsbook offering the past year. It has a wider and deeper offering in more sports, more live events, more live streaming and with this recent launch a significantly improved user interface. The new sportsbook has been well received by customers during soft launch; session durations are longer, bounce rates are down and return visits have increased.



"This is a major improvement of the mobile sportsbook. The timing of the launch is good as the English Premier League starts this weekend and the customers have already shown that they like the upgrade. We expect to see full effect of the new mobile sportsbook in the fourth quarter", says Ulrik Bengtsson, CEO and President, Betsson AB



