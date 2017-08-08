Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20170807180243_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-07 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 4019 Unit price: 7,97514 Euro Volume: 2730 Unit price: 7,93473 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 6749 Volume weighted average price: 7.95879 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-07 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 237 Unit price: 7,96743 Euro Volume: 254 Unit price: 7,94024 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 491 Volume weighted average price: 7.95336 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-07 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 86 Unit price: 7,95151 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 86 Volume weighted average price: 7.95151 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-07 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 744 Unit price: 7,97082 Euro Volume: 1157 Unit price: 7,93574 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1901 Volume weighted average price: 7.94947 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-07 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 87 Unit price: 7,92250 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 87 Volume weighted average price: 7.92250 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-07 Venue: BATD Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 94 Unit price: 7,92500 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 94 Volume weighted average price: 7.92500 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-07 Venue: JPMX Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 592 Unit price: 7,94517 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 592 Volume weighted average price: 7.94517 Euro