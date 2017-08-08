Approximately 4,800 MW of solar capacity has been commissioned in India in the first six months of the year, surpassing last year's 4,038 MW total, finds new data from Mercom Capital Group. GST uncertainty could slow growth in 2018, however.

The analysts expect India to add some 10,500 MW of solar in 2017, but warns that uncertainty over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) could see growth slow in 2018. "We have reduced the 2018 forecast by approximately 15% due to uncertainty surrounding GST rates, which has resulted in a slowdown ...

