

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's current account deficit increased in June from a month earlier, data from the Bank of France showed Tuesday.



The current account deficit rose to EUR 2.1 billion in June from EUR 1.9 billion in May.



The goods trade deficit widened to EUR 3.4 billion in June from EUR 3.2 billion in the preceding month. At the same time, the surplus on services trade shrank to EUR 0.2 billion from EUR 0.3 billion.



The financial account surplus grew notably to EUR 17.0 billion in June from EUR 6.7 billion in the prior month.



Within the financial account, French direct investments showed a net outflow of 3.1 billion versus EUR 0.4 billion in May.



