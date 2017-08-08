

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as a stronger yen hit exporters in Japan, oil prices slipped on concerns about major oil producers' wavering commitment to output caps and China reported disappointing trade data.



Chinese shares ended little changed as the export and import figures fell short of analysts' expectations. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed marginally higher at 3,281.87 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 172 points or 0.62 percent at 27,861 in late trade.



Chinese exports climbed 7.2 percent year-over-year in July in dollar terms, well below the 11.0 percent spike economists had expected. Imports rose 11.0 percent from a year ago, much slower than the expected growth of 18.0 percent.



Separately, central bank data showed that China's foreign exchange reserves increased by $24 billion to a 9-month high of $3.08 trillion in July, as tight regulation contained the outflow.



Japanese shares fell as the U.S. dollar changed hands in the upper 110 yen range. The Nikkei average slipped 59.88 points or 0.30 per cent to 19,996.01 while the broader Topix index closed 0.24 percent lower at 1,635.32.



Exporters Panasonic and Mazda Motor ended down over 1 percent each. Pioneer Corp shares plunged 6 percent after the car electronics maker reported a loss for the first quarter and lowered its full-year sales outlook.



Japan Steel Works shares soared 20 percent after the company raised its operating profit outlook for the year ending March 2018. GS Yuasa Corp jumped 8.7 percent on a Nikkei report that the company is working on a lithium-ion battery that would be ready for mass production around 2020.



On the economic front, Japan's current account surplus expanded in the January-June period to the highest level since 2007, supported by returns on foreign investments and a positive trade balance, official data showed.



Australian shares erased early gains to end notably lower, dragged down by banking and energy stocks. Markets showed little reaction to a survey showing business conditions at highest levels in nine years.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 29.80 points or 0.52 percent to 5,743.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index shed 28.80 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 5,795.70.



Commonwealth Bank, which is facing a new lawsuit over climate risks, fell 1.1 percent while ANZ shed 0.4 percent and Westpac edged down 0.1 percent.



Santos, Oil Search and Beach Energy lost 1-2 percent as oil extended overnight losses ahead of API inventory data due late on Tuesday.



Infrastructure company Transurban declined 1.8 percent after its distribution guidance for the year ahead fell short of market expectations. Similarly, building materials supplier James Hardie slumped 5.8 percent after issuing a cautious outlook.



Seoul stocks closed lower on institutional selling. The benchmark Kospi ended down 4.02 points or 0.17 percent at 2,394.73, dragged down by automakers and chemical companies. Tech shares advanced, with chipmaker SK Hynix climbing as much as 3.4 percent to 66,300 won.



New Zealand shares bucked the weak regional trend to end marginally higher. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 11.15 points or 0.14 percent to 7,782.72, with Fisher & Paykel and Spark New Zealand closing up over 1 percent each.



Benchmark indexes in Taiwan, Singapore and India were down between 0.1 percent and 0.6 percent while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rising 0.6 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was up 0.1 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed slightly higher as investors remained focused on the latest earnings and deal news. While technology companies led the surge, energy companies fell the most along with the price of crude oil.



The Dow edged up 0.1 percent to close at a record high for the ninth consecutive session, while the S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added half a percent.



