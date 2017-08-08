Telehouse Cloud Link Now Enables Secure Connectivity to Amazon Web Services

LONDON, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Telehouse, a leading global provider of data centre services, today announced the availability of Amazon Web Services (AWS) through its new connectivity exchange, Telehouse Cloud Link , launched earlier this year. The Cloud Link service provides Telehouse customers located in its highly connected London Docklands campus, with secure connections to leading cloud service providers Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Express Route.

Telehouse Cloud Link enables enterprises to accelerate data transfer between their network and cloud services, through a single, secure and dedicated online portal at Telehouse London Docklands. This allows them to manage their hybrid-cloud strategy and provision their cloud services within an efficient, low latency environment. The speed and efficiency of data transfer via direct connections to cloud services and the scalability of bandwidth to access these services, has become more critical than ever with 85% of enterprises operating multi-cloud strategies and now running the majority of their IT workloads in the cloud according to the 2017 Rightscale State of the Cloud Report

Ken Sakai, Managing Director of Telehouse Europe commented "Telehouse continues to meet the demands of its enterprise customers by offering services that deliver speed to market, flexibility and scalability through its extensive network of service providers located at its Docklands campus. Providing secure and private access to the leading cloud service provider Amazon Web Services through Telehouse Cloud Link, further extends the choice and ease with which our customers can manage their hybrid IT solutions with Telehouse."

About Telehouse

Telehouse is the pioneering data centre colocation provider established in 1989.It is an owner operator of global data centres, connectivity and managed ICT solutions to over 3000 corporations around the world. Telehouse is the data centre subsidiary of Japanese corporation KDDI, a leading Japanese mobile and fixed-line telecommunications and ICT solution provider with 106 offices in 28 countries around the world and a Global Fortune company.