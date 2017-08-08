

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation accelerated at a slower-than-expected pace in July, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 1.9 percent increase in June. Economists had expected the inflation to rise slightly to 2.0 percent.



Food prices grew 3.3 percent annually in July and costs for services went up by 1.8 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat for the second straight month in July, in line with expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX