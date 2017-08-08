VANCOUVER, British Columbia, 2017-08-08 11:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV:SLL) (FRA:S5L) (OTCQX:STLHF) is pleased to announce positive results from the completed Controlled-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics / Magnetotellurics (CSAMT/MT) geophysical survey at the Company's Bristol Lake Project, in the Mojave area of California. The report produced by Hasbrouck Geophysics Inc. provided the following highlights:



· Extensive low resistivity values across almost all of Standard Lithium's 16,000+ acre claim package, suggesting that lithium brines are present beneath almost all of Standard's claims;



· Thick sequences of extremely low resistivity values (less than 1 ohm-metre), likely correlating with high concentration brines; and,



· An increase in conductivity to the south and east, suggesting that brines extend fully across Standard Lithium's claim package in parts of the basin which are currently not used for brine harvesting activities.



Jim Hasbrouck, President of Hasbrouck Geophysics commented "Resistivity values less than one ohm-metre are present throughout the Bristol Lake Project area with portions of the area having resistivities that approach an extremely low value of 0.2 ohm-metres. These resistivities are the lowest that I have measured in the US for lithium-brine exploration and are similar to those seen in the lithium triangle of Chile, Argentina and Bolivia."



The data from this successful CSAMT/MT survey are now being combined with the results from the recent gravity geophysical survey to determine suitable locations for exploratory drilling, and Standard Lithium is in the process of retaining drilling contractors to allow for rigs to mobilise before the end of Q3.



Quality Assurance



Raymond Spanjers, Certified Professional Geologist (SME No. 3041730), is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Spanjers is not independent of the Company as he is an officer in his role as Vice President, Exploration and Development.



About Standard Lithium



Standard's value creation strategy encompasses acquiring a diverse and highly prospective portfolio of large-scale domestic brine resources, led by an innovation & results oriented management team with a strong focus on technical skills. The Company is currently focused on the immediate exploration and development of its 16,000+ acre Bristol Lake, Brine Project located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California. The location has significant infrastructure in-place, with easy road and rail access, abundant electricity and water sources, and is already permitted for extensive brine extraction and processing activities.



For further information, contact Anthony Alvaro at 604.260.4793.



On behalf of the Board,



Standard Lithium Ltd.



Robert Mintak, CEO & Director



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, fluctuations in the market for lithium and its derivatives, changes in exploration costs and government regulation in Canada and the United States, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.



STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. Suite 888, 1100 Melville Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 4A6