The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



8 August 2017



Group of investors subscribe for shares in the rights offering



Further to the announcement of 31 July 2017 regarding resolution on rights offering, Vestjysk Bank hereby announces that the bank has today received and accepted subscription of new shares in the rights offering from the group of investors who, on 18 July 2017, completed a voluntary offer for the shares in Vestjysk Bank. The group of investors has, as qualified investors, subscribed for a total of 606,943,009 new shares against cash payment of totally DKK 606,943,009.



Shareholders who are not qualified investors pursuant to section 2 of Executive Order no. 1257 of 6 November 2015 can subscribe for shares in the rights offering when a prospectus has been published, which is expected to take place on 6 September 2017. For further details in this regard, reference is made to the announcement of 31 July 2017.



