Solarworld Industries GmbH, for which the former CEO Frank Asbeck has been registered as managing director, wants to continue most of the cell and module production at its German facilities. The meeting of creditors must approve the agreement on Friday. The investors also take over the shares in foreign companies, but not in the US subsidiary of the German photovoltaic manufacturer.

The insolvency administrator of German solar manufacturer Solarworld, Horst Piepenburg, signed a purchase and transfer agreement with newly registered company Solarworld Industries GmbH on Tuesday. This company appeared in the commercial register a few days earlier, with Frank Asbeck, the president of SolarWorld's board as its CEO. The company could take over the group, together with the Qatubian Qatar Foundation, as recently announced by IG Metall. Spokesman for the insolvency administrator, Thomas Schulz, did not confirm names, citing agreed confidentiality. The aim of the agreement was to continue the essential parts of cell and module production. According to information obtained by pv magazine, cell production in Arnstadt and module production in Freiberg will be continued.

The contract included "almost the entire property, plant and equipment, all inventories and all intangible assets of the aforementioned companies, and certain receivables from the aforementioned subsidiaries, as well as the company shares of Solarworld AG ...

