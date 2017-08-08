

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were marginally lower on Tuesday as Chinese trade data disappointed investors and the euro extended gains against the dollar in lackluster trade.



Meanwhile, German trade surplus increased in June as the decline in imports was larger than the fall in exports, Destatis reported.



Exports declined 2.8 percent from May, when they climbed 1.5 percent. Imports slid 4.5 percent, in contrast to May's 1.3 percent increase.



The benchmark DAX was down 6 points or 0.05 percent at 12,250 in late opening deals after losing 0.3 percent the previous day.



Mail and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group rallied 1.5 percent. The company confirmed its FY17 outlook after reporting higher profit in its second quarter with good growth in revenues.



Uniper shares jumped 2.8 percent after the conventional-energy company raised the lower end of its outlook for fiscal 2017 adjusted EBIT and also increased its guidance for full-year dividend growth.



