Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7272)(ISIN:JP3942800008) announced today that in the first half of its fiscal year ending December 31, 2017, consolidated net sales of 828.1 billion yen were up 6.4% from the previous year. The company achieved all-time highs in operating income of 82.2 billion yen (up 25.7%), ordinary income of 83.5 billion yen (up 51.1%), and net income for the period attributable to parent company shareholders of 60.8 billion yen (up 87.5%).

In emerging markets, motorcycle sales rose and operating income was significantly higher thanks to sales of higher priced products and cost reductions due to the advancement of platform-based products. In developed markets, motorcycles, marine, industrial machinery robot products and electrically power-assisted bicycles contributed to increased sales and income.

Motorcycle net sales rose 6.6%, supported by brisk business in emerging markets, and operating income soared 86.8% due to a more competitive product mix and lower costs. Marine business net sales rose 5.5% on the strength of outboard motor sales in North America. Power products declined 4.0% but industrial machinery and robots climbed 30.4%, boosted by surface mounter unit sales. Drive units for electrically power-assisted bicycles surged in Europe.

For the year, Yamaha Motor forecasts net sales rising 8.5% to 1,630.0 billion yen, operating income rising 24.3% to 135.0 billion yen, and net income attributable to parent company shareholders rising 42.5% to 90.0 billion yen. All figures have been upwardly revised from initial forecasts. The full-year dividend forecast has been raised to 78 yen, up 18 yen from the previous year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor (TOKYO:7272) is a world-leading producer of motorcycles, marine products, power products and intelligent machinery. The company's diverse business and wide variety of products are built around its proprietary technologies focused on engines, chassis hull and electronic control. Yamaha Motor conducts global development, production and marketing operations through 140 subsidiaries and equity-method affiliates in 30 countries. About 90% of consolidated net sales are generated in more than 200 countries outside of Japan. The company is steadily restructuring its global engineering, manufacturing and marketing capabilities for sustainable long-term growth. Please visit https://global.yamaha-motor.com/ir/report/.

