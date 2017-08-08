

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production grew at a slightly slower pace in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Tuesday.



Industrial production grew by calendar adjusted 3.4 percent in June from previous year. Output had advanced 3.5 percent in May and 6.7 percent in April. Production was expected to climb 3.6 percent.



Manufacturing output advanced 3.8 percent and production of electricity and utilities climbed 2.5 percent. Meanwhile, mining output dropped 0.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 0.4 percent, slower than the 1.4 percent decrease seen in May. This was the second consecutive fall in production. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent increase.



