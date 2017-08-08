Data Center Power Market Worth $10.77 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 6.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global data center power marketis expected to reach USD 10.77 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global data center power market is majorly driven by the shift of various end-users towards hyper-scale and colocation data centers. The increase of such data center facilities is anticipated to result in an increasing demand for data center power equipment in the coming years.

Globally, data centers consume around 3% of the total energy generated, which is a considerably high figure. Moreover, since the energy prices are rising, the need to reduce PUE ratios is also growing. Data center designers are currently adopting advanced power distribution and management solutions to attain energy efficiency at lesser PUE ratios. This goal of reducing the PUE ratio is further expected to spur the demand for advanced and intelligent data center power products over the forecast period.

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) is the backbone of data centers and are significantly deployed for the smooth working of servers and other networking devices. Furthermore, the cost of UPS is significantly higher than any other data center power products. As a result, the UPS product segment dominated the global data center power market in 2016. Additionally, most data centers use the smart UPS system, battery monitoring devices, and intelligent power distribution systems in a bid to reduce the PUE ratio. The increasing penetration of these new devices is further expected to boost the demand for UPS over the forecast period.

The U.S. has some of the biggest data centers in the world. The country accounted for more than 70% of the total market share of North America in 2016. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to be the highest growing region owing to the increasing number of co-location data centers in developing countries such as India and China.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global data center power market is expected to witness a CAGR exceeding 6% from 2017 to 2025, owing to the increasing trend towards reducing the PUE ratio for better energy management in data centers.

The increasing penetration of IoT connectivity and the integration of artificial intelligence are expected to favorably impact the data centers market, thereby driving the demand for data center power systems over the coming years.

The UPS segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, which is accredited to the increasing demand for energy in data centers along with increasing penetration of co-location data centers globally.

North America accounted for over 35% of the overall revenue share in 2016 and is also expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of data centers in the U.S.

Key players that captured a significant market share in 2016 were Vertiv Co., Schneider Electric, Legrand, General Electric, and Eaton, among others.

Grand View Research has segmented the global data center power market based on the product, end-use and region:

Data Center Power Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) PDU UPS Busway Others

Data Center Power End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) IT & Telecom BFSI Government Energy Healthcare Retail Others

Data Center Power Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa



