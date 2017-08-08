

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were marginally lower on Tuesday as Chinese trade data disappointed investors and the euro extended gains against the dollar in lackluster trade on doubts over whether the Federal Reserve would be able to stick to its plans for a third interest rate hike this year.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 2 points or 0.04 percent at 5,205 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session.



Air France-KLM shares rose half a percent after the Franco-Dutch airline reported a 4.6 percent increase in passenger traffic and a 3.0 percent rise in capacity for July.



In economic releases, France's trade deficit widened to 4.66 billion euros in June from 4.43 billion euros in May, data from the customs office showed. The current account deficit rose to 2.1 billion euros from 1.9 billion euros in May.



