Elsevier and Visiting Nurse Associations of America Partner on First-ever Online Clinical Skills for Home Healthcare Clinicians

Elsevier, a world-leading information and analytics business, has entered an exclusive agreement with the Visiting Nurse Associations of America (VNAA) to develop Hospice Skills and more than 400 home healthcare skills from the VNAA's award-winning Clinical Procedures Manual.

The partnership will deliver VNAA content to the competency management platforms of Elsevier Home Health Care and Elsevier Clinical Skills, helping home healthcare organizations increase safety of care, standardize practice, and ensure competency.

VNAA is a leading authority in home health, hospice, and palliative care and the Clinical Procedure Manual, now in its 20th edition, is a staple of home-based care agencies committed to ensuring high-quality care. The first resource to be produced under the agreement will be the Hospice Skills Collection and it will be available in Q3 2018.

"This project fills a great need for home care nursing and has never been done before in an electronic, competency-based format," said Elsevier Clinical Solutions Vice President of Strategy and Product Development, Barbara Nelson Cullen. "Every edition of the Clinical Procedure Manual sets the gold standard for home care and we are proud to team with VNAA to produce such amazing, authoritative content."

"Our important partnership with Elsevier helps VNAA add another dimension to our extensive array of educational programming and materials that support home-based care providers," said Tracey Moorhead, President and CEO of VNAA. "This newest resource will be invaluable for ensuring clinical procedures are performed in a consistent, reliable way by each clinician each time."

About the Visiting Nurse Associations of America (VNAA)

VNAA is a national organization that supports, promotes and advocates for mission-driven providers of home health, hospice and palliative care. VNAA's members provide cost-effective and compassionate home health and hospice care to the nation's most vulnerable individuals, particularly the elderly and individuals with disabilities. VNAA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ElevatingHOME.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles, and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. http://www.elsevier.com

