Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis Awarded General Engineering Contract for Georgia Department of Transportation (U.S.)

Amsterdam, 8 August 2017 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, today announced a five-year contract for general engineering and support services with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). The on-call program is for up to $100 million in task orders for highway projects, including bridge replacements, road widening and interchange improvements.

The scope of the contract includes various design-build and public-private partnership projects for interstate and highway infrastructure, including bridge design, traffic analysis and engineering, environmental services, conceptual interchange design, and utility management.

"Our work with Arcadis extends our efforts in improving safety, easing congestion, and improving access and travel for millions of commuters and travelers on Georgia roads and highways," said Meg Pirkle, GDOT Chief Engineer. "Their leadership in transportation infrastructure design as well as environmental studies and permitting will help us address ongoing infrastructure needs across Georgia."

As part of this contract, Arcadis will work with 15 key partners and subcontractors. Arcadis has supported Georgia with a variety of engineering services for more than 60 years, including serving as lead design engineer for construction of GDOT's I-75 express lanes in 2013, which helped alleviate traffic congestion.

"Our selection is a testament to GDOT's confidence in the work and guidance Arcadis delivers," said Wassim Selman, president of Infrastructure for Arcadis. "GDOT was seeking a trusted partner, and we're pleased our talented team of more than 200 transportation experts in Georgia will continue to help solve their transportation challenges."

"We are pleased to provide continued assistance to the state of Georgia for critical infrastructure projects," said Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis' global CEO. "As a top global player in infrastructure services, one of our primary drivers is to focus on strategic projects to deliver maximum value to our clients. By assisting in smart planning for infrastructure and transportation projects, we help make our cities more livable and better connected. Ultimately, we are helping to improve quality of life for commuters and travelers in Georgia."

