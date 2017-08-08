Aspo Oyj: Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's half year financial report

ASPO PLC PRESS RELEASE August 8, 2017



Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's half year financial report



Aspo Plc's half year financial report for January-June 2017 will be published on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, approximately at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time.



A press conference (in Finnish) for analysts, investors and media will be held on the same day at 14.00 (Finnish time), at Hotel Kämp, conference room Akseli Gallen-Kallela, address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki. Registrations beforehand to hilkka.jokiniemi (a) aspo.com (mailto:hilkka.jokiniemi@aspo.com), tel. +358 9 521 4100 by Friday August 11, 2017, at the latest.



CEO Aki Ojanen, CFO Arto Meitsalo and Group Treasurer Harri Seppälä will be present at the meeting. The conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material (in English and Finnish) will be available on Aspo's website www.aspo.com (http://www.aspo.com/) under "Investors > Presentations" on the publication day at 14.00.



ASPO PLC



Aki Ojanen

CEO



Further information:

Harri Seppälä, Group Treasurer, Aspo Plc, phone +358 9 5211 or +358 400 617 201

harri.seppala(a)aspo.com (mailto:harri.seppala@aspo.com)



DISTRIBUTION:

Key media

www.aspo.com



Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aspo Oyj via Globenewswire

