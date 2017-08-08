

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares edged lower on Tuesday, with a slew of weak earnings updates and disappointing Chinese trade data weighing on markets.



The pound has weakened slightly against the euro, helping limit losses to some extent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 11 points or 0.15 percent at 7,520 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.



Insurer Standard Life fell 1.7 percent after its Global Absolute Return Strategies (GARS) mandate saw 5.6 billion pounds in net outflows in the first half of the year.



InterContinental Hotels Group lost almost 4 percent on reporting slower growth in revenue per room in the second quarter.



Gaming operator Paddy Power slumped 4.6 percent after disappointing results.



Housebuilder Bellway advanced 1.4 percent. The company reported a jump in revenues in the year ending July 31, despite uncertain economic conditions.



