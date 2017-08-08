

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Permanent job placements in the U.K. grew at the fastest pace in more than two years in July, the Report on Jobs compiled by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The number of people placed in permanent jobs increased notably in July and the rate of expansion was the fastest for twenty-seven months.



Similarly, growth in temporary or contract staff placements improved to a near two-and-a-half year high in July.



The availability of both permanent and temporary workers continued to fall sharply during July.



As a result, starting salary for successful permanent candidates rose further in July, with the rate of inflation reaching a 20-month record.



On a regional basis, the strongest rise in permanent placements was recorded in the Midlands, closely followed by the North of England.



