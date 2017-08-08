Best-in-Class Universal Switching and Transport Solution Provides Scalable Foundation for Flexible and Efficient High-Speed Services across Germany

Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web-scale Internet operators, today announced that 1&1 Versatel, one of the leading providers of data, Internet and voice services in Germany, has deployed the Coriant mTera Universal Switching and Transport Solution to increase the capacity and enhance the bandwidth management capabilities of its nationwide high-speed fiber optic backbone network. The Coriant solution, which includes state-of-the-art OTN switching and sophisticated end-to-end network management, will enable 1&1 Versatel to cost-efficiently meet increasing customer demand for network bandwidth while enhancing service delivery across the entire federal republic.

The 1&1 Versatel nationwide fiber optic backbone network spans more than 42,000 kilometers and is the second largest in Germany. The high-capacity infrastructure supports a wide range of business and residential communications services, including high-speed data transfer of speeds up to 100G, easily upgradable to 200G. To maximize utilization of its fiber optic assets and enhance the resiliency, scalability, and flexibility of its broadband services, 1&1 Versatel has deployed the mTera in major backbone sites across Germany and is currently extending deployment to its regional fiber optic networks.

"Access to reliable and scalable broadband services in the gigabit age is a catalyst for economic growth and competitive differentiation for companies both large and small," said Dr. Jürgen Hernichel, Chief Executive Officer, 1&1 Versatel. "With the ability to efficiently manage high-speed service traffic and deploy capacity quickly, the Coriant solution will allow us to keep pace with our customers' bandwidth demands and deliver the advanced services that help them become more competitive in the market."

Purpose-built for network modernization, the Coriant mTera solution will enable 1&1 Versatel to cost-efficiently aggregate, groom, and transport diverse traffic types, while supporting seamless and cost-effective migration of legacy traffic, including SDH. Provisioning and management of service capacity in 1&1 Versatel's backbone will be provided by the Coriant Transport Network Management System (TNMS), a robust management platform that helps reduce operating expenses and improve service resiliency through sophisticated end-to-end network control, automated provisioning features, and advanced planning capabilities.

"Best-in-class technology like Coriant's universal switching helps service providers like 1&1 Versatel to create differentiation and expand the breadth of services they can offer customers," said Richard Fellner, Managing Director, Europe, Coriant. "Having proven its operational value following a period of rigorous system testing and performance analysis, the mTera is now transforming 1&1 Versatel's fiber optic backbone network into one of the most modern and powerful in Europe."

The mTera is an extremely flexible multiservice transport solution that supports software-defined Universal Switching, including OTN, Carrier Ethernet, MPLS-TP, and SONET/SDH in a single, power-efficient system architecture. With a compact form factor that supports an extremely dense 7 Tbps of universal switching capacity per shelf with up to 12 Tbps of total switching capacity per rack, the mTera provides 1&1 Versatel a scalable foundation for future network growth.

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant portfolio of edge-to-core packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions enables network operators to cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of end-user services, including 5G, IoT, and Internet video. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including Tier 1 mobile and fixed line service providers, web-scale Internet operators, data center operators, cable MSOs, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest @Coriant news and information.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005105/en/

Contacts:

Coriant

Scott Larson, +1 978-250-3433

scott.larson@coriant.com