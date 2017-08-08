CULVER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- FlitWays (OTC PINK: FTWS) a Los Angeles based travel technology company, today announce plans for their expansion into the principal markets across New Zealand.

FlitWays' Director of Growth, Zacky Hamraz, commented, "We are ecstatic to announce our expansion into New Zealand. It is one of the regions that is experiencing substantial growth in both corporate and leisure travel. Our technology provides travelers the convenience to pre-book a door-to-door journey that enhances their experiences."

FlitWays is one of the leading providers of business class transportation solutions. Our offering will provide our globally known flagship FlitWays vehicle service for use by corporate and business travelers that need transportation in this rapidly growing region.

FlitWays will be immediately available in the following major New Zealand markets with other smaller markets to follow:

Auckland



Christchurch



Wellington

FlitWays continues to expand the breadth of markets we serve. We give more travelers greater access to reliable and affordable ground transportation.

About FlitWays:

FlitWays, a Los Angeles-based travel technology company, offers enterprise ground transportation solution for businesses in 170 cities around the world. Currently servicing over 400 airports with a fleet of over 20,000 vehicles. FlitWays provides businesses with enterprise suite and integrated booking tools that helps business to manage their global ground transportation through a secured platform that fits the way businesses travel.

For additional information regarding FlitWays, visit www.FlitWays.com.

Additional information regarding FlitWays Technology, Inc. can also be found in the Company's most recent filings with SEC at www.sec.gov and further Company press releases.

