Park Place Technologies Acquires NCE Group Limited

Acquisition of NCE marks largest in Park Place's history, growing customer base, company size

CLEVELAND, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Park Place Technologies announced today that it has completed the largest acquisition in the company's history, acquiring NCE Group Limited (NCE), a global provider of third-party data center maintenance and repair. While the terms of the transaction were not disclosed, this acquisition substantially increases Park Place's global client portfolio and European presence. The companies plan to immediately begin integrating operations, channel partners, customers and employees, adding more than 280 individuals to Park Place Technologies' current staff.

"NCE has provided exceptional services, deep product knowledge and industry expertise for more than 35 years," said Ed Kenty, Chairman and CEO of Park Place Technologies. "With design and delivery at the core of NCE's identity, we are excited to leverage their unique experience and exemplary leadership as we further expand our capabilities and service and support functions for our customers."

Since 1981, NCE has serviced customers across the US and the UK and grown to service Fortune 100 and small and mid-sized IT customers across a broad spectrum of industries. Headquartered in Wiltshire, United Kingdom, NCE has long served as a prominent player in the third-party maintenance and post-warranty enterprise hardware industry. As NCE integrates with Park Place, customers can expect to benefit from greater efficiencies and cost-effective services. NCE's additional data center hardware expertise will also expand Park Place's ability to provide for its customers.

"Over the years, NCE has helped thousands of companies with their IT needs," said Andrew Genever, former CEO, NCE, and newly appointed VP, Depot Operations at Park Place Technologies. "As we join Park Place, we will continue to provide exceptional service to our customers worldwide, while utilizing Park Place's broad expertise. Our customers will benefit from greater access to engineering capabilities, faster response times and a better service experience. This acquisition will further enhance how we work with our channel partners, solidifying our ability to meet the ever-changing IT needs of our customers."

"Over the last few weeks, Park Place Technologies has announced numerous acquisitions," said Chris Adams, President and Chief Operating Officer, Park Place Technologies. "Today we welcome NCE to the Park Place family. Through this acquisition, we are solidifying Park Place's market position as the largest global pure play data center maintenance provider. We are expanding our footprint into additional European markets and adding talent to the deepest bench in the industry to support our growing customer base and enrich the customer experience."

This deal marks Park Place Technologies' sixth acquisition in the past year and the company's latest effort to demonstrate its global commitment to paving the future for legacy enterprise storage and post-warranty hardware maintenance.

In November 2016, Park Place Technologies opened an Asia-Pacific (APAC) location in Singapore. Most recently, Park Place Technologies acquired UK-based Prestige Data Center Solutions, Singapore-based Performance Data and US-based Allen Myland, Inc., further expanding its global reach and service offerings.

About NCE Group Limited

NCE Group Limited (NCE), with major offices in the United States and Europe, is one of the leading independent providers of data center maintenance and IT enterprise services and solutions. The NCE portfolio of services includes: supply chain (screen/test/repair), multi-vendor service (MVS), IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), parts sales, and engineering and project services. Since 1981, NCE Group Limited has been bringing quality solutions for service and support to large and small data centers worldwide. NCE Group Limited is dedicated to tailoring services that meet and exceed customer expectations for both supply chain and data center services.

About Park Place Technologies

Since 1991, Park Place Technologies has provided an alternative to post-warranty storage, server and networking hardware maintenance for IT data centers. As the world's largest pure play post-warranty data center maintenance organization, Park Place supports more than 9,000 organizations in over 100countries, offering an exceptional customer experience, superior service delivery, and an operational advantage for businesses ranging from government, higher education, and healthcare institutions to cloud service providers, SMB, and Fortune 500 companies.

