CNS Therapeutics Market Worth $128.9 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global CNS therapeutic marketis expected to reach USD 128.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising prevalence of mental illnesses and increasing awareness regarding psychiatric disorders are driving market growth. In addition, expanding geriatric population and rising prevalence of lifestyle-associated CNS disorders are increasing global demand for CNS therapeutics.

Mental health segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. It is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period owing to developing therapeutic options for mental diseases such as personality disorders and binge eating disorders. This segment is followed by degenerative disorders segment. There is growing awareness regarding neurodegenerative diseases owing to increase in initiatives by government and nongovernment organizations, such as Alzheimer's and Related Disorders Society of India. These organizations conduct awareness campaigns and conferences, such as Asia Pacific Conference of ADI at New Delhi and Kerala State Initiative on Dementia, which encourage the adoption of treatment for degenerative and mental disorders.

Cancer segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment in the Central Nervous System therapeutics market. High demand for effective treatment and a large number of drugs in later phases of clinical trials are factors expected to propel the growth of the segment.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Global mental health therapeutics revenue accounted for 48% share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a significant rate from 2016 to 2025

Global demand for the treatment of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases is anticipated to witness extensive growth over the next 9 years

The industry in Asia Pacific is expected to report fastest growth over the forecast period owing to various developments across major economies of the region, especially in the mental health sector.

The industry in Asia Pacific is expected to report fastest growth over the forecast period owing to various developments across major economies of the region, especially in the mental health sector. Key players including Pfizer, Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Novartis AG led the global CNS disease treatment market by capturing a majority share

Grand View Research has segmented the global Central Nervous System (CNS) therapeutics market on the basis of disease and region:

CNS Therapeutics Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Neurovascular Disease Trauma Mental Health Anxiety Disorders Mood Disorders Substance Abuse Disorders Others (Insomnia, Binge Eating Disorder) Degenerative Alzheimer's Disease Parkinson's Disease Multiple Sclerosis Others Infections Cancer

CNS Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K Asia Pacific India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



