Ubiquiti Labs, the consumer technology arm of wireless networking company Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) ("Ubiquiti"), today announced the availability of its AmpliFi HD Mesh Wi-Fi products in the United Kingdom. AmpliFi HD is designed to solve many of the widely-recognised challenges of the connected home, including dead zones, slow connections, and difficulties in setting up and configuring a router.

AmpliFi HD is a whole-home Wi-Fi solution that eliminates dead spots and provides faster speeds. (Photo: Business Wire)

AmpliFi HD Wi-Fi stands out in its category through a unique combination of form and function. Designed from the outside in, AmpliFi is meant to be a showcase piece for the modern home. The central routing device camouflages an advanced antenna design as a stunning desktop piece featuring a glowing base LED and a smart LCD display. The router connects to adjustable MeshPoints that distribute Wi-Fi throughout the home. To reduce clutter, the MeshPoints can seamlessly be installed into any open electrical socket without any cables.

AmpliFi HD offers plug-and-play setup through an app that directly links AmpliFi devices to a smartphone via Bluetooth LE. With a simple, intuitive setup, users can manage their new network, monitor ISP speeds, invite guests, create family profiles, oversee network security, and access 24/7, live, in-app support. The system utilises 802.11AC Wi-Fi technology, powering up to 5.45 Gbps of aggregate wireless throughput along with breakthrough coverage performance through 3x3 antennas.

Ben Moore, Vice President of Business Development at Ubiquiti Networks commented: "AmpliFi HD Mesh Wi-Fi solutions quickly gained popularity in the United States due to their sleek industrial design, plug-and-play installation, and superior performance. We are excited to now make them available to customers in the United Kingdom."

Moore continued: "As our homes get smarter, there's an increasing need for reliable and fast Wi-Fi in every corner. AmpliFi HD leverages Ubiquiti's advanced and proven technology that powers over 38 million Wi-Fi radios for enterprise and service provider networks around the globe. The system provides unmatched performance and coverage, delivering fast internet bandwidth throughout the entire home and supports a large number of Wi-Fi devices at the same time."

AmpliFi HD features unlimited scalability and is fully customisable for any home no matter the square footage. Customers can, for example, buy the standalone AmpliFi HD Router first and add the AmpliFi HD MeshPoints later for increased coverage. The AmpliFi HD MeshPoints are also the first of its kind that work with any third-party Wi-Fi router to create a mesh Wi-Fi system.

Pricing and Availability

AmpliFi HD Mesh Wi-Fi System £359.99

AmpliFi HD Mesh Router £149.99

AmpliFi HD MeshPoint £132.49

AmpliFi HD products are available now in the United Kingdom from Scan Computers on scan.co.uk and on Amazon.co.uk with additional retailers to follow in the coming months. Visit www.amplifi.com for more information.

About Ubiquiti Labs

Ubiquiti Labs is the consumer electronics innovation laboratory of Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ: UBNT) ("Ubiquiti"), a leader in wireless communication devices for enterprises and service providers. Ubiquiti was founded by former Apple engineer Robert Pera in 2005 with the mission to connect everyone everywhere through innovative new technology products. Ubiquiti Labs consists of a small team of engineers and product designers dedicated to solving everyday problems. The team's first product is AmpliFi HD, a mesh Wi-Fi system that solves chronic Wi-Fi challenges now facing the connected home.

