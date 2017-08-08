

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales growth improved for the second straight month in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute said Tuesday.



Retail sales climbed 0.5 percent month-on-month in June, faster than the 0.3 percent rise in May. This was the fifth consecutive rise in sales.



Sale of food, drinks and tobacco advanced 3.6 percent, while non-food sales declined 1.6 percent.



Year-on-year, retail sales growth eased slightly to 1.1 percent from 1.2 percent in May. Nonetheless, this was the second straight month of expansion.



