Belgian research institute Imec has achieved a conversion efficiency of 23.9% on a perovskite/silicon tandem module measuring 4 square centimeters. This efficiency level, according to Imec, represents the first time such a stacked configuration has outperformed a standalone silicon solar cell.

Imec's development of a 23.9% efficient tandem stacked module represents the latest in a long line of incremental improvements to its perovskite technology.

The semi-transparent perovskite module stacked on top of an interdigitated back contact (IBC) solar cell was first unveiled by Imec in 2016 as part of its collaboration with solar research organization Solliance, when it achieved an efficiency of 20.2% on a 4 square centimeter aperture area. Researchers at the association ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...