The lithium-ion large-scale battery will be the biggest in the Middle East once commissioned this year by Al Badiya, a subsidiary of Philadelphia Solar.

A solar farm in Jordan is poised to be equipped with the largest storage battery in the Middle East. At 12 MWh and 4 MWac, the lithium-ion battery being installed by Al Badiya at a 12 MW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...