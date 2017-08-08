Santa Eulària des Riu, a popular coastal town on the south eastern seaboard of Ibiza, is one of the most expensive summer destinations in Europe, according to a survey conducted by Cheaprooms.co.uk.

The survey compared prices in popular tourist destinations across European based on the cheapest available double room throughout the month of August. Only hotels or inns rated at least 3 stars and located either close to the beach or in the town/city centre were taken into consideration.

With an average rate of £204 per night for the least expensive room, Santa Eulària emerged as the 5th most expensive destination in Europe.

Ranking as the most expensive destination is the fashionable cliffside town of Positano on Italy's Amalfi Coast, where the most affordable double room comes with an average price of £256 per night. The town of Oia, located on the Greek island of Santorini, and the glitzy French resort of St Tropez in southern France, are the second and third most expensive destinations, with average rates of £221 and £214, respectively.

Elsewhere in the survey, two other Ibiza destinations Ibiza Town (£178) and Sant Antoni de Portmany (£147) also feature in the Top 20, while the Balearic Islands are further represented by Alcudia (£141), located on the north of the island of Mallorca.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive summer destinations in Europe. The prices shown reflect the average rate for each destination's cheapest available double room, in accommodation rated at least 3 stars, for the period spanning 1-31 August 2017.

1. Positano (Italy) £256

2. Oia (Greece) £221

3. St Tropez (France) £214

4. Capri (Italy) £206

5. Santa Eulària (Spain) £204

6. Sylt (Germany) £204

7. Imerovigli (Greece) £202

8. Vilamoura (Portugal) £187

9. Mykonos Town (Greece) £184

10. Edinburgh (Scotland) £183

